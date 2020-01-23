Superintendent Barry Chu with some of the cannabis uncovered in the seizure. Photo: Dickson Lee
Biggest cannabis seizure in a decade at Hong Kong International Airport, after HK$12 million worth of bud airmailed from Canada

  • The 128 packets of bud were hidden inside loudspeakers airmailed to the city from Toronto, according to customs department
  • Officers says ‘some of the drug was for local consumption and the rest was destined for Southeast Asian countries’
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:00pm, 23 Jan, 2020

