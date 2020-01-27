Jimmy Wong (left) leads school pupils on a guided tour. Photo: May Tse
Walking the talk: 40 years later, retired corruption investigator sees lessons in Hong Kong’s landmark bribery crackdown
- Jimmy Wong, a retired chief investigator at ICAC, was part of unit that broke drug network’s stranglehold on local fruit market
- Bust more than 40 years ago helped rebuild public confidence after years of open bribery, he tells secondary school students
Topic | ICAC
Jimmy Wong (left) leads school pupils on a guided tour. Photo: May Tse