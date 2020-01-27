A bomb went off at Caritas Medical Centre’s A&E department on Monday morning, causing damage to the toilets but nobody was injured. Photo: Handout
Home-made bomb explodes in Hong Kong at Caritas Medical Centre’s emergency department, nobody injured

  • Patients evacuated as public hospital’s accident and emergency services reduced in aftermath of explosion
  • Hospital condemns attack, police report a ‘lot of white smoke’ but say the bomb was ‘not very powerful’
Updated: 11:45am, 27 Jan, 2020

