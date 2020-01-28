A suspected improvised explosive device destroyed a public toilet at the King George V Memorial Park on Jordan Road in West Kowloon on January 27. Photo: handout
Unexploded IED found at Shenzhen border control point, after suspected bomb destroys second Hong Kong toilet in 24 hours

  • Message on Telegram messaging app says Shenzhen discovery ‘only the start’ and demands border closure
  • Cleaner who discovered Monday night blaze saw two people running from a public toilet in Kowloon’s George V Memorial Park
Tony Cheung
Updated: 4:24pm, 28 Jan, 2020

Tony Cheung became a political journalist in 2007. He joined the Post in 2012 and now leads the Hong Kong-mainland relations team on the Hong Kong desk. Tony also writes about the economy, and reports from mainland China, the United States, Germany and Britain.