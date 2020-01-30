Pat Leung Building in Ap Lei Chau where the incident took place. Photo: Handout
Hongkonger arrested on suspicion of murdering terminally ill wife ‘to end her suffering’
- 56-year-old man calls police, saying his 54-year-old wife passed out at the couple’s flat in Pat Leung Building on Lee Man Road, Ap Lei Chau
- The woman, an end-stage lung cancer patient, was certified dead at Queen Mary Hospital, and the man was arrested as police found a tray of burned charcoal in bedroom
Topic | Crime
