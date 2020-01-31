Police are searching for about 10 masked men who attacked six people outside Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Facebook.
Hong Kong protests: armed gang launches vicious attack on group outside Yuen Long MTR station
- Four of the victims were inspecting a ‘Lennon Wall’ next to the station when they were assaulted, with two passers-by also attacked
- Police hunting for 10 masked men who had retractable batons and shouted ‘cockroach’ during incident
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police are searching for about 10 masked men who attacked six people outside Yuen Long MTR station. Photo: Facebook.