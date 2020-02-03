After arresting the men, officers seized equipment such as a crowbar, screwdrivers and gloves. Photo: Now TV
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mainland Chinese gang links probed after four burglars caught in the act in Hong Kong

  • Two of the men have a surname common among members of a notorious rural gang in southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region
  • Officers seize equipment such as a crowbar, screwdrivers and gloves
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:02pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

After arresting the men, officers seized equipment such as a crowbar, screwdrivers and gloves. Photo: Now TV
READ FULL ARTICLE