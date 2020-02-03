Chief Inspector Jack Mok Tsz-wai of the Wong Tai Sin District crime squad briefs media on the discovery of an abandoned newborn on February 2. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman, boyfriend arrested after allegedly abandoning newborn daughter outside children’s home

  • The infant girl, just hours old, was wrapped in a long-sleeved shirt and placed inside a bag
  • The young mother was arrested outside a shopping centre while on her way to see a friend
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:20pm, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chief Inspector Jack Mok Tsz-wai of the Wong Tai Sin District crime squad briefs media on the discovery of an abandoned newborn on February 2. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE