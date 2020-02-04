The arrested man worked near West Kowloon station, which has closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong man arrested, suspected of spreading fake news on coronavirus

  • Security guard becomes first person held over misinformation on the deadly outbreak
  • Police forced to rely on alternative law to make the arrest, less than a year after the courts ended the use of their go-to offence for smartphone crimes
Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:15pm, 4 Feb, 2020

