The arrested man worked near West Kowloon station, which has closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong man arrested, suspected of spreading fake news on coronavirus
- Security guard becomes first person held over misinformation on the deadly outbreak
- Police forced to rely on alternative law to make the arrest, less than a year after the courts ended the use of their go-to offence for smartphone crimes
