Police officers investigate the incident on Tuesday night. Photo: TVB News
Bomb disposal team called after explosion in Hong Kong public toilet near housing estate
- Blast occurred in a toilet for the disabled near Lai Chi Kok public library on Tuesday night
- In a separate incident, police fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters angry over failure to close border crossing to tackle coronavirus outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Police officers investigate the incident on Tuesday night. Photo: TVB News