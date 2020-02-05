Police officers investigate the incident on Tuesday night. Photo: TVB News
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Bomb disposal team called after explosion in Hong Kong public toilet near housing estate

  • Blast occurred in a toilet for the disabled near Lai Chi Kok public library on Tuesday night
  • In a separate incident, police fire tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters angry over failure to close border crossing to tackle coronavirus outbreak
Updated: 1:52am, 5 Feb, 2020

