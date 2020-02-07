The officer involved is attached to the traffic division of the Kowloon West regional headquarters. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police officer caught taking face masks to his family in official vehicle facing disciplinary action

  • Sergeant caught on camera dropping masks off to family member in Tai Hang Tung Estate in Shek Kip Mei
  • Force denies they had been made by prisoners working around the clocking in battle against disease
Updated: 6:08pm, 7 Feb, 2020

