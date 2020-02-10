Salesman Leung Cheuk-nam, 22, leaves West Kowloon Court after prosecutors withdrew one count of assaulting a police officer against him. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong protests: salesman accused of elbowing police officer has assault charge withdrawn
- Leung Cheuk-nam believes he was victim of arbitrary arrest and prosecution
- He was accused of elbowing an officer referred to in court as Inspector X during a clearance operation in Mong Kok on October 31
