The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Fung Chang
Retired Hong Kong nurse jailed for 25 months for attempt to set himself on fire over pension row at justice department
- Cheng Kun-yung, 75, told police after he was arrested for the 2018 incident that he had heard voices telling him to die
- Judge says while no one was injured, Cheng had thrown thinner all over the reception area and could have hurt the security guard who subdued him
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The District Court in Wan Chai. Photo: Fung Chang