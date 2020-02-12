Police displayed items including gas masks seized from 12 suspects arrested for an illegal gathering at Kwai Luen Estate in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police decry ‘chaos’ created by anti-government protests as 12 arrested amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Six students were among the group, some of whom were found to be carrying gas masks, anti-government banners, and first aid vests in their backpacks
  • Police are investigating if they were involved in the blocking of a road near the Kwai Luen housing estate in Kwai Chung
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:09pm, 12 Feb, 2020

Hong Kong protests