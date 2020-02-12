A fundraising platform for anti-government protesters apprehended by Hong Kong police is being investigated by the force, who have arrested a teenager they say received cash from the group. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong teen who ‘received HK$48,000’ from financial supporter of anti-government protesters arrested for money laundering, drug trafficking
- Police say the 18-year-old had money in his account from Spark Alliance HK, which the force accuses of paying youngsters to attend protests
- The crowdfunding campaign is said to have raised HK$80 million in support of arrested and jailed demonstrators
Topic | Hong Kong protests
