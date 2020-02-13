Police stand outside a Mong Kok branch of Luk Fook Jewellery, where a man who attempted to rob the store with an air gun was subdued by staff. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Fake gun leads to foiled robbery as quick-thinking Hong Kong jewellery store staff subdue suspect in Mong Kok

  • The attempted robbery of HK$1 million in gold took about two minutes, just long enough for staff to realise the suspect’s gun was not real
  • One staff member was bitten on the hand during a struggle outside the shop
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:33pm, 13 Feb, 2020

Crime