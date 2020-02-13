Police stand outside a Mong Kok branch of Luk Fook Jewellery, where a man who attempted to rob the store with an air gun was subdued by staff. Photo: Handout
Fake gun leads to foiled robbery as quick-thinking Hong Kong jewellery store staff subdue suspect in Mong Kok
- The attempted robbery of HK$1 million in gold took about two minutes, just long enough for staff to realise the suspect’s gun was not real
- One staff member was bitten on the hand during a struggle outside the shop
Topic | Crime
Police stand outside a Mong Kok branch of Luk Fook Jewellery, where a man who attempted to rob the store with an air gun was subdued by staff. Photo: Handout