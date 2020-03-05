A suspected member of a counterfeit cash ring is taken away during a police operation code-named “Duskybee”. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police arrest 10 and seize HK$300,000 of fake cash in raids on counterfeiting gang
- Police break up criminal syndicate that was poised to flood city’s streets with more counterfeit cash
- Jockey Club betting shop, convenience stores and taxi drivers had already fallen victim, losing HK$100,000 in total
