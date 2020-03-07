A plastic stool is one of the items belonging to a homeless man that was allegedly smashed by a police officer in a Sham Shui Po on February 24. Photo: Facebook
Arrest follows suspension for Hong Kong police officer accused of smashing homeless man’s possessions in Sham Shui Po park
- The investigation followed a press conference in which a local pastor said a group of police had gone to a park to bully the men sleeping there
- One man was allegedly pinned to the ground, grabbed by his hair and had his genitals stepped on
