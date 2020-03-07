Nearly three-quarters of Hong Kong women responding to a questionnaire reported being photographed or taped nude or in a sexually revealing way, according to a concern group. Photo: Shutterstock
Concern group says women face common threat of nude photos taken without their consent
- Majority of respondents to questionnaire say they had no idea they were being photographed or filmed
- Victim have little success in seeing their perpetrators prosecuted due to lack of laws
Topic | International Women's Day
