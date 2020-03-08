A still from a Facebook live stream from district councillor Herman Yiu, showing police raiding a flat at Kwong Fuk Estate.
Hong Kong police arrest at least 10 people over series of bomb plots
- Suspects believed to be from the same group that planted explosives at Shenzhen Bay checkpoint and Caritas Medical Centre
- Arrests occurred in Tai Po, Tsing Yi and Kwun Tong
