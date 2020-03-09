The boat crashed near the airport’s under-construction third runway, where a lot of barges involved in reclamation work drop anchor. Photo: Nora Tam
Two suspected mainland Chinese smugglers killed in Hong Kong after speedboat flipped during getaway
- Their eight-metre vessel sped off after they spotted police patrolling near Hong Kong’s maritime boundary with mainland China
- Police sources suspect they were waiting for a drop-off of goods to be carried over the border
Topic | Crime
