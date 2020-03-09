The boat crashed near the airport’s under-construction third runway, where a lot of barges involved in reclamation work drop anchor. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

Two suspected mainland Chinese smugglers killed in Hong Kong after speedboat flipped during getaway

  • Their eight-metre vessel sped off after they spotted police patrolling near Hong Kong’s maritime boundary with mainland China
  • Police sources suspect they were waiting for a drop-off of goods to be carried over the border
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:02pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Crime