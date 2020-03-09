A 32-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of a surgical mask scam worth more than HK$3.3 million. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong airport worker accused of conning surgical mask shopper out of HK$3.3 million denied bail
- Sit Man-ying, 32, appears at Tuen Mun Court charged with obtaining property by deception
- Hong Kong authorities have warned against mask scams amid shortages during the Covid-19 epidemic
