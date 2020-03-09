Cocaine, in both liquid and powder form, seized during busts at Hong Kong International Airport on March 7 and 9 had an estimated street value of HK$8.5 million. Photo: Handout
Man arrested at Hong Kong International Airport with HK$3.3 million in cocaine concealed in secret compartment of suitcase
- The drug-trafficking arrest was the fourth at the airport in just four days and the 24th since the beginning of the year
- Law enforcement sources say smugglers have increasingly turned to couriers as tougher cargo terminal surveillance has made that route less appealing
