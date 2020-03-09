Police remove chemicals from a building in Tai Kok Tsui after Sunday’s operation. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: police to consider invoking anti-terrorist legislation for the first time when prosecuting bomb suspects, sources say
- Such a move would have ‘symbolic meaning’ to highlight how serious the situation has become in Hong Kong
- Force will also conduct large-scale drills with other government departments and map out policies to raise readiness for home-grown terrorism
