The Hong Kong stock exchange is subject to a judicial review bid by a company it decided last year to delist. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock exchange decision to delist Superb Summit triggers High Court challenge
- Chinese firm seeks judicial review of stock exchange decision to remove it from the bourse
- Decision made following report from American researchers accusing Superb Summit of fabricating revenue
