The Hong Kong stock exchange is subject to a judicial review bid by a company it decided last year to delist. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong stock exchange decision to delist Superb Summit triggers High Court challenge

  • Chinese firm seeks judicial review of stock exchange decision to remove it from the bourse
  • Decision made following report from American researchers accusing Superb Summit of fabricating revenue
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:35pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong stock exchange is subject to a judicial review bid by a company it decided last year to delist. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu is a reporter who covers Hong Kong courts and legal affairs at the Post.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange