The gang are believed to have targeted individuals and retailers selling luxury goods online. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest suspected fraudsters who they say used fake deposit slips and bad cheques to buy luxury goods online
- Four members of syndicate picked up in Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday
- Youngest member is 15-year-old boy who was used to collect items from unsuspecting victims
Topic | Crime
