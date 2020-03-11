Cheng Wing-kin, seen leaving the Court of Final Appeal in August, saw his corruption conviction upheld on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Cash-for-candidates offer ‘corrupt’, Hong Kong top court rules in swatting down defendant’s final appeal
- Cheng Wing-kin’s cash inducement undermined the city’s ability to conduct ‘fair, open and honest’ elections, according to Wednesday’s judgment
- The waiter was sentenced to four years in jail – reduced to three years, three months on appeal – in October 2016
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Cheng Wing-kin, seen leaving the Court of Final Appeal in August, saw his corruption conviction upheld on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong