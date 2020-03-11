Hui Lau Shan restaurants are at risk of closure after the chain was served with a winding-up petition. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong dessert chain Hui Lau Shan served with winding-up petition in High Court amid accusations of unpaid rent

  • Closure threat hangs over the 260-store company which was founded in Hong Kong in the 1960s
  • Snack outlet is famed for its mango-themed dishes but has been repeatedly accused of missing bill payments
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 9:42pm, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hui Lau Shan restaurants are at risk of closure after the chain was served with a winding-up petition. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu is a reporter who covers Hong Kong courts and legal affairs at the Post.

Hong Kong courts