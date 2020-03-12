Anti-government protesters gather at Chater Garden in Central for an approved rally on January 19. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 13-year-old arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer is among seven seized in early morning raids
- Two secondary school pupils and university student also taken into custody
- Incident occurred after police halted Chater Garden rally in January
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters gather at Chater Garden in Central for an approved rally on January 19. Photo: Felix Wong