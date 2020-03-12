A judge at the High Court in Admiralty sentenced a man to more than four years in jail for attempted rape on March 12. Photo: Roy Issa
High Court sentences Hong Kong man to 4 ½ years for attempted rape at 2018 house party
- The judge said the ‘despicable’ crime was compounded by a plea of ‘not guilty’, which forced the victim to testify in court
- The married father of two was found to have ‘wilfully’ entered the inebriated victim’s room and forced himself on her
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
