Traffic wardens will be able to scan a QR code on the vehicle’s licence for information. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s traffic wardens given smartphones and portable printers in trial run on e-tickets for illegal parking
- Traffic wardens will begin issuing printed fixed penalty notices in three districts – Wan Chai, Sham Shui Po and Tseung Kwan O – under pilot scheme
- New vehicle licences will feature a QR code, which a traffic warden can scan to quickly get a car’s registration number and other information
