Details of a disturbing domestic violence case were heard at Hong Kong’s High Court on March 13. Photo: Roy Issa
Covered in burns, victim asks Hong Kong court to show mercy to husband who admitted to vicious drain cleaner attack
- Accused of having an affair, the 50-year-old victim was doused in liquid that left her with burns covering more than 40 per cent of her body
- After a series of skin grafts, she still faces prolonged physiotherapy and scar management
