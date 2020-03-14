A dummy and mock living area were used to demonstrate the potential power of bombs being confronted by Hong Kong police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Year of living dangerously: Hong Kong bombing campaign ‘almost unprecedented’, says police explosives unit
- Bulk of city’s 190 explosives cases came between June and January, as protests over the now-abandoned extradition bill grew increasingly violent
- A demonstration for media showed how the compound RDX could rip through furniture and tear a dummy into shreds
