There were 43 reports of online romance fraud in which scammers bagged HK$14.8 million in January this year.
Hong Kong woman, 53, conned out of HK$28 million in romance scam that lasted three years

  • Her online lover claimed he was a businessman with cargo stuck at customs, asking her to pay for tariffs
  • Police say in 2019, three Hongkongers fell victim to such crimes every two days, and targets were mostly women  
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Mar, 2020

