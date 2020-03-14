There were 43 reports of online romance fraud in which scammers bagged HK$14.8 million in January this year.
Hong Kong woman, 53, conned out of HK$28 million in romance scam that lasted three years
- Her online lover claimed he was a businessman with cargo stuck at customs, asking her to pay for tariffs
- Police say in 2019, three Hongkongers fell victim to such crimes every two days, and targets were mostly women
Topic | Scams and swindles
