Ida Ng, customs assistant commissioner, reveals new measures against the smuggling of firearms and related parts. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong customs to use 3D scanners, sniffer dogs in fight against smuggling of firearms and ammunition after surge in seizures

  • Move is in line with police warning of home-grown terrorism, with the force confiscating guns and foiling bomb plots in recent months
  • A total of 3,950 firearms, air guns, parts and ammunition were seized in nine airmail smuggling cases last year
Christy Leung
Updated: 7:17am, 17 Mar, 2020

