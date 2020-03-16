Ten underage defendants were sent to a juvenile home on March 16 after a hearing at Kwun Tong Court where they were accused of assaulting and taking nude photos of an 11-year-old girl. Photo: Nora Tam
Ten defendants, aged 10 to 14, sent to juvenile home in Hong Kong after allegedly assaulting, taking nude photos of young girl
- Nine of the 10 defendants face child pornography charges for either taking photos or sharing them with peers
- The assaults, alleged to have taken place over three separate days, left the victim with injuries to her head, neck and wrists
