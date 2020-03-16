A firm based in the International Commerce Centre has fallen victim to an email scam during a US$300 million deal involving the purchase of private jets. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong investment firm conned out of US$5.25 million when buying private jets in email scam

  • Company loses handling fee when duped by email scam during US$300 million purchase of private aircraft
  • Fraudsters hacked into emails of intended recipient for the commission before setting up account with similar address
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:07pm, 16 Mar, 2020

