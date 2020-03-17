A watch thief found himself with a different kind of time on his hands after a High Court judge sentenced him to 10 years behind bars on March 17. Photo: Roy Issa
10-year jail sentence gives Hong Kong watch thief plenty of time to contemplate crimes
- Cai Man-koon’s third heist saw him pull an airgun on surprised staff and walk off with three Omega watches worth almost HK$600,000
- The 27-year-old was arrested when he returned from Macau after police identified him from security footage
Topic | Hong Kong courts
