While Hong Kong’s domestic workers are guaranteed a day of rest each week, living with their employers means that many are still expected to do chores, the Court of Appeal heard. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s ‘live-in’ rule for domestic workers leads to working on rest day, appeal of government policy argues

  • Many domestic workers ‘too shy, too embarrassed, or too weak’ to confront employers about impositions on mandated day off
  • Government lawyers maintain allowing helpers to live on their own could have negative repercussions, including pressure on the housing market
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:57pm, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

While Hong Kong’s domestic workers are guaranteed a day of rest each week, living with their employers means that many are still expected to do chores, the Court of Appeal heard. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE