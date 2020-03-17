While Hong Kong’s domestic workers are guaranteed a day of rest each week, living with their employers means that many are still expected to do chores, the Court of Appeal heard. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s ‘live-in’ rule for domestic workers leads to working on rest day, appeal of government policy argues
- Many domestic workers ‘too shy, too embarrassed, or too weak’ to confront employers about impositions on mandated day off
- Government lawyers maintain allowing helpers to live on their own could have negative repercussions, including pressure on the housing market
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
