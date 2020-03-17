The fatal accident occurred shortly after 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly woman killed after being hit by truck while crossing road in Hong Kong

  • The 75-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was rushed to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where she was certified dead at 4.40pm
  • It was the second fatal accident in 24 hours, after 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Monday
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:33pm, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 4pm on Tuesday. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE