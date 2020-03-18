The High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong

Hong Kong man gets eight years in jail for splashing drain cleaner over wife

  • Lau Wing-kau pleads guilty to one count of throwing corrosive fluid with intent and presents a mitigation letter from his wife, while seeking a lenient sentence
  • But judge says ‘acid throwing is a vile offence which is resorted to far too readily’ and ‘the court has to consider deterrence as an element of the sentence’
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:20pm, 18 Mar, 2020

