Police, along with customs officers, were looking into the suspected scam. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Owner of Hong Kong money changer stores suspected of HK$9 million scam

  • The businesswoman was licensed to run seven stores across Kowloon, and had been in the business for about a decade
  • Officers were called to one of her stores when it failed to transfer cash into clients’ mainland Chinese bank accounts
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:21pm, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Police, along with customs officers, were looking into the suspected scam. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE