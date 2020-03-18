Police chase protesters onto a train at Prince Edward as clashes between officers and demonstrators erupt on August 31, 2019. Photo : Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court orders MTR Corp to disclose to student leader security footage from stations over August 31 police operation

  • Kex Leung to get access to videos as he considers legal action against force for his arrest
  • Judge says move does not mean rail giant is being held accountable for what happened that chaotic night as protesters and officers clashed
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:45pm, 18 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Police chase protesters onto a train at Prince Edward as clashes between officers and demonstrators erupt on August 31, 2019. Photo : Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE