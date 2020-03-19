Street performers at Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Times Square obtains court order to permanently ban street performances at its open piazza

  • Court ruling ends lawsuit lodged by mall, over concerns street performers caused nuisance and obstruction in public area
  • Judge accepts piazza was for ‘pedestrian passage and passive recreation’ and says street artists performing there had trespassed on private premises
Brian Wong
Updated: 4:51pm, 19 Mar, 2020

