Street performers at Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Times Square obtains court order to permanently ban street performances at its open piazza
- Court ruling ends lawsuit lodged by mall, over concerns street performers caused nuisance and obstruction in public area
- Judge accepts piazza was for ‘pedestrian passage and passive recreation’ and says street artists performing there had trespassed on private premises
Topic | Performing arts in Hong Kong
Street performers at Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: SCMP