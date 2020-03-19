Tsim Sha Tsui police station, where the suspects are being held. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Two arrested in Hong Kong over scam in which gang cheated jewellery shops out of HK$600,000 worth of diamonds

  • Fraudsters posing as customers placed orders for diamonds through shops’ websites and fooled staff into believing money had been deposited for goods
  • Gang then sent someone to the shops to collect the goods on the same day
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:51pm, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tsim Sha Tsui police station, where the suspects are being held. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE