Tsim Sha Tsui police station, where the suspects are being held. Photo: Edmond So
Two arrested in Hong Kong over scam in which gang cheated jewellery shops out of HK$600,000 worth of diamonds
- Fraudsters posing as customers placed orders for diamonds through shops’ websites and fooled staff into believing money had been deposited for goods
- Gang then sent someone to the shops to collect the goods on the same day
Topic | Crime
