Police scooped up more than HK$1 million in cash during March 19 raids in which they arrested 10 people who are alleged to be involved in a scam to defraud holders of second mortgages. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong police arrest 10 over HK$30 million loan scam that preyed on second-mortgage holders
- Victims with two mortgages on the same property were told they were in violation of bank rules, then directed to seek out lenders to pay them off
- Thursday raids turned up more than HK$1 million in cash along with documents, computers and mobile phones
Topic | Crime
Police scooped up more than HK$1 million in cash during March 19 raids in which they arrested 10 people who are alleged to be involved in a scam to defraud holders of second mortgages. Photo: Xiaomei Chen