Commercial Press and owner Sino United Publishing, along with T.H. Lee Book Company, are accused of violating the Competition Ordinance. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Leading Hong Kong textbook publishers accused of running cartel that limited discounts to schools

  • Three companies are being sued by the competition watchdog for price-fixing and bid-rigging over deals to educators
  • Trade associations throughout the city are warned to ensure their members do not run afoul of the law
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:00am, 21 Mar, 2020

