Hong Kong cyclist dies in car crash on The Peak

  • Police say the cyclist, in his 50s, was hit by a goods vehicle after reportedly losing control and veering into a lane in the opposite direction
  • He was certified dead on the spot, while his friend’s condition remains unclear
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 11:40am, 21 Mar, 2020

News footage showed the accident scene on The Peak with the cyclist’s body covered by a green tent. Photo: Handout
