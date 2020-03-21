News footage showed the accident scene on The Peak with the cyclist’s body covered by a green tent. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong cyclist dies in car crash on The Peak
- Police say the cyclist, in his 50s, was hit by a goods vehicle after reportedly losing control and veering into a lane in the opposite direction
- He was certified dead on the spot, while his friend’s condition remains unclear
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
