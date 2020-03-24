Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam appeals to those in quarantine not to defy the law. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: video clip of 13-year-old girl dining in Hong Kong restaurant flouting quarantine rules goes viral, sparks public uproar

  • Police locate three violators, including one with fever, within hours of arrival and send them to government quarantine facilities or hospitals
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says incidents are ‘very disappointing and distressing’, while appealing to those in quarantine not to defy the law
Lilian Cheng and Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:42pm, 24 Mar, 2020

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam appeals to those in quarantine not to defy the law. Photo: Nora Tam
