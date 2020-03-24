The online posting offering the Hermes bag for sale. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police recover Hermes bag worth US$51,400 after officer pulls gun on knife-wielding robber
- Businesswoman had posted the item for sale online and was lured to night-time meet-up by three men, possibly triad members, posing as buyers
- When she arrived, they came at her with metal bars and robbed her, but nearby officers managed to give chase
Topic | Crime
